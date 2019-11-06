Big turn out expected for Remembrance Day in the Horncastle area

Organisers are putting the final touches to what promise to be memorable Remembrance Day parades and services this Sunday.

In Horncastle, the parade will leave Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School at 9.30am and will arrive at St Mary’s Church for a service, starting at 10am.

The parade will then continue along High Street and North Street for a special Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial Hospital at (11am).

The parade has been organised by Horncastle Town Council.

Town clerk Amanda Bushell said a big turn-out of veterans and local groups and organisations was expected.

Mrs Bushell said: “Last year was one of the biggest parades we’ve ever had although that was probably because it was the centenary of the World War One Armistice Day.

“We arranged for the community centre to be open so everyone could listen to the service from St Mary’s.

“We aren’t doing that this year and we are hoping to accommodate everyone in the church.”

Various roads will be closed through during the events.

Korean veterans will be holding their Remembrance Service at the memorial in Hamerton Gardens.

• Woodhall Spa traditionally hosts one of the best attended parades in the county, bolstered by the village’s wartime links - not least being the famous Dambusters Squadron.

Britain’s last surviving Dambuster George ‘Johnny’ Johnson regularly attends although it is not known whether he will be ‘on duty’ this year.

The Woodhall parade is organised by the parish council.

A Remembrance Service will be held at St Peter’s Church (9.45am) and the council asks all attendees to be seated by 9.30am.

Groups taking part should note rehearsals are at St Peter’s Church at 6pm on Friday.

Parish clerk Joanne Greer said: “We cordially invite all residents to join us for the service, parade and wreath laying ceremonies.”

Remembrance services will also be held in Coningsby and other local churches.