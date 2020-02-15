Big thank-you from determined Horncastle teenager William ahead of Morocco trip

An inspirational Horncastle teenager has been left smiling from ear to ear thanks to donations from the local community ahead of his trip to Morocco.

William Brocklebank has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (type 3) – a congenital connective tissue disorder which means he suffers on a daily basis with chronic pain in his joints, severe fatigue, Gastrointestinal problems and lots of other symptoms.

William, who is a pupil at Banovallum School, also suffers daily dislocation of his joints and his bones regularly break.

The News ran an article in May 2019 about William and his determination to go on the trip of a lifetime this summer before his condition gets any worse.

Since then, donations have been pouring in – and William is chuffed to bits!

His mum, Michelle, said: “William is a very kind soul – he is charming, funny, determined, kind and compassionate.

“He was chosen to go to Morocco for a life experience which will push him physically.

“He will be on the go for two weeks trekking and helping to build community path gardens.

“This is an amazing experience for him to go on, as his condition may deteriorate as he gets older and he may eventually need wheelchairs or other aid to help him.”

Thanks to generous donations, William is only £400 off his target.

He said: “I would like to thank all the companies and people who have either made donations or donated prizes.

“I would like to thank the Admiral Rodney Hotel, Mike Bell Photograph, Stagecoach and The Little Flower Shed for their very kind donations.

“We have also had donations from Tattershall Farm Park, The White Hart Hotel, in Boston and Bateman’s Brewery, in Wainfleet.

“My biggest thanks goes to my grandma Janet Skinner and the Howsam family for their help with fundraising events at Spilsby Church.

“I would also like to thank those associated with the church for letting me hold tombolas and coffee mornings.

“I have been touched by peoples generosity and kindness.

“From the bottom of my heart – thank you!”

Michelle says that William has raised almost £2,000 towards his trip.

• To make a donation, click here