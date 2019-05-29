Beth and Wes set to run 600km in June

A former Belchford resident and Horncastle News/Louth Leader/ Market Rasen Mail reporter is taking on a mammoth charity running challenge throughout June.

Beth Searby, 23, and her partner Wes Stone, 25, have tasked themselves with running 10km every day next month - which, between them, will amass to a whopping 600km total.

Beth Searby pictured 10 days after her crash. EMN-190528-100003001

The duo’s aim is to raise £1000 for Changing Faces, a charity that supports people with visible differences - defined as a mark, scar or condition that makes someone look different.

The former QEGS pupil and her partner were inspired to don their running shoes for the charity after an accident almost two years ago left Beth permanently scarred.

A seemingly innocent mountain go-kart ride in Switzerland ended in disaster as Beth’s kart flipped over, breaking her jaw in half and leaving her with severe lacerations to her face.

Speaking to the Horncastle News, Beth said: “I don’t really remember anything about what happened, but it took a team of surgeons about five hours to reconstruct my face.

“I was then hospitalised in Bern for nine days before I could go home.

“Wes was my absolute lifeline throughout and pretty much refused to leave my side.

“He really went above and beyond.”

Despite not knowing about Changing Faces following the accident, Beth and Wes were inspired to raise money for the charity following Beth’s adjustment to life with scars.

Beth explained: “Your face is such a huge part of your identity.

“To many people, I probably don’t look much different, particularly now the scars have had nearly two years to heal.

“But I notice my lips and nose every day.

“To me they just look imperfect.

“I think everyone with a visible difference has a complicated and individual relationship with it.

“So that’s why Wes and I feel it’s so important that there’s support for those people out there through charities like Changing Faces.”

Beth and Wes, who are now based in Woking, Surrey, have been training with daily running.

Beth admits she is not particularly athletic - but is ready to take on the challenge in aid of a worthy cause.

She said: “I’m not really very sporty, but Wes is pretty athletic.

“I imagine I’ll be the one who struggles.

“A lot of people have said ‘why not just do 5km a day?’

“But it just seemed too doable, so we opted for 10.

“We might come to regret it!”

The runners plan to complete their challenge over one or two daily runs, and have been managing their post-run recovery with ice baths - which apparently ‘really work’.

Beth added: “I think the main challenge will be finding enough different routes so that we don’t get bored.

“However, we have both been poorly for the last week and have experienced shin splints, which has impacted our training.

“It’s made us realise that it’ll be hard to push through with no rest days next month, but we’re really excited to get going.

“We just really hope we can reach our fundraising target - and work out how to run with blisters!”

Beth and Wes’ challenge kicks off on Saturday, June 1.

Beth and Wes have set up an Instagram account to update social media users on their progress.

Search for @10k_every_day on Instagram to follow their incredible fundraising journey.

So far, Beth and Wes are almost half way towards their £1,000 fundraising target. To donate, click here