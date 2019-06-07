BEM honours for services to heritage and education

A Lincolnshire man’s services to heritage have been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Harold Clifford Panton - who established the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre at East Kirkby with his late brother, Fred, in 1987 - has received the BEM.

The Centre is a commemoration to their brother, Christopher, who was killed on the Nuremburg raid in March 1944.

Harold is still heavily involved in the day to day running of the Centre and lead the push to build the Centre year on year. Fred Panton sadly passed away in June 2013.

Also receiving a BEM for services to education is Pamela Jane Powell. chair of Governors Chapel St Leonards Primary School, Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship and Woodlands Academy, Spilsby.