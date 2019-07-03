Bardney Bridge set to re-open after repairs

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that repairs to Bardney Bridge, which started in April, are almost complete.

Richard Waters, principal engineer – structures, said: “The repairs to Bardney Bridge are nearly done and we’re on track to re-open it at 5pm on Friday, July.

“We realise that the works have caused significant disruption in the local area and we’d like to thank residents for their patience.

“There will be some activity on site next week as the scaffolding is cleared away, but this shouldn’t cause any issues for motorists.

“Now these extensive repairs have been made, the bridge should remain in good condition for years to come.”