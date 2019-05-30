Barbara takes a stand against litter and is thanked by the Horncastle community

A woman who spends her morning and evenings clearing up rubbish from the streets of Horncastle has been recognised for her efforts.

Barbara Scarbro has lived in Horncastle for many years, and she decided to start giving back - by collecting rubbish and litter.

Speaking to the Horncastle News, Barbara said: “I have been picking up litter for a number of years now.

“I just don’t like to see litter, so I go out most mornings and evenings to collect rubbish.

“Some days I find quite a lot of rubbish.”

It seems that Barbara’s work has not gone unnoticed - as she was recently nominated in the Horncastle Business Awards, but sadly Barbara did not make it to the final.

Richard Giles, a local businessman, also thinks that Barbara deserves recognition.

Richard posted a picture of Barbara on the Horncastle Community Page, writing: “Can we get this lovely lady some kind of community award/appreciation please?

“Week in, week out she’s around town tidying up litter after people, and keeping Horncastle looking nice.”

Messages soon began pouring in from fellow residents - showing their appreciation for Barbara and her continued efforts to rid the town of litter.

The Horncastle News also contacted Horncastle Town Council for a comment.

Town Mayor, Councillor Fiona Martin, said: “I am very pleased that Barbara’s voluntary service has been recognised in this way.

“She does an excellent job and I am sure that everyone in Horncastle appreciates her.

“We are very lucky to have Barbara.

“Thank you Barbara for your dedication and the excellent job that you do in the town.”

Last Friday, Barbara was relaxing at The Pop In Cafe when she was presented with chocolates, a bouquet of flowers and other items - all donated/paid for by the local community.

Barbara said: “I thought it was very kind.

“People stop me in the street and tell me what a good job I have done.

“Thank you to all the people who presented me with the chocolate and flowers.

“I really appreciate it.”