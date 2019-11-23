Bar Eleven and Minting Park Farm celebrate after awards

Owners of Bar Eleven in Woodhall Spa really are on cloud nine after winning the best pub/bar award in a major countywide competition.

Bar Eleven only opened in April, and is the newest bar in Woodhall Spa.

There was strong competition for the award from venues all over the county.

After an initial nomination, Bar Eleven managed to get through to the final ten.

The award ceremony was held at the Engine Shed in Lincoln and was hosted by Lincs FM’s John Marshall.

On the night, the Woodhall bar was named in the final three .

As the tension mounted, there were plenty of celebrations when the venue was announced as the winner.

Co-owner Mark Webb said: “It was great to get into the last three but to win it was absolutely fantastic.

“Developing Bar Eleven has, at times been challenging but we got there in the end and with hard work by colleagues, we have created a bar, serving a huge selection of quality drinks, coffee and food - a venue that we are all very proud of.”

Mr Webb described the victory as a team effort.

He made special mention of manager, Sarah, and staff.

He added: “This award is recognition for all of their hard work, It’s as much for them as it is for the owners.”

Bar Eleven weren’t the only local business celebrating in the awards, run by a countywide magazine.

The more experienced and prolific award winning Minting Park Farm was announced as runner-up in the Farm Shop of the Year category.

The farm was also awarded a gold citation in the Producer of the Year category.

Owner Steph Camm said: “The awards mean we are among the top three farm shops in Lincolnshire - a fantastic achievement.

“We are very proud of the awards again this year and would like to thank all our wonderful customers who nominated us.”

Other local finalists included:

Hotel of the Year - Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa

Self catering venue - Moles Cottage, Minting

B&B of the Year - The Grange, East Barkwith.