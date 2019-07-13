Award for Horncastle Special Sergeant

A Special Sergeant who has supported the policing team in Horncastle since 2009 was recognised at a ceremony held at Lincolnshire Police HQ last month.

The ceremony celebrated the professionalism, dedication, bravery and outstanding contributions to policing.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Steve Barnes is an excellent supervisor to all Special Constables in his area and is readily available to support his officers when needed, ensuring that Horncastle has an active and well-organised pool of Special Constables.

“Steve continually demonstrates his passion, commitment, dedication and professionalism for his role as a Special Sergeant, and is an integral part of the team at Horncastle and the wider Lincolnshire Police family.”

Other awards were presented to Special Constable Scott Wilson; Special Inspector Ben Stanley; Special Sergeant Lee Alan; Tony Mendham; Detective Inspector Peter Shaw and Doctor Kieran Sharrock; Nick Curtis; Constable Matthew Flint; Inspector Joanne Fortune; Rebecca Soutar; and Detective Sergeant Stuart Fortune. Commendations were also awarded to Special Sergeant Nick Lamb, Detective Constable Georgia McCormack; Sergeant Daniel McCormack; Constable Charlie Smith and PCSO Nicole Woolerton.