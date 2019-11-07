Arnhem focus for Memorial Lecture at Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum’s annual Memorial Lecture will be held this weekend.

The event always takes place as near to Remembrance Sunday as possible, so this year it will be held on Saturday, November 9.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Arnhem Operation ‘Market Garden’.

Woodhall Spa has close connections with the Battle of Arnhem, as many of the parachute forces were stationed in and around the village in the months leading up to the operation.

There is a small memorial stone in the museum garden to remember those brave men who went to Arnhem and never returned.

This year, a commemorative window was also dedicated in St Peter’s Church.

The lecture, therefore, entitled ‘A Risk Worthwhile or a Bridge Too Far’ will be very relevant to the local community.

The lecturer is Brian Stevenson, who currently lectures at the Military College of RAF Cranwell and has also lectured at the University of Hull.

Brian has a great depth of knowledge of the history of Britain’s parachute forces, so the afternoon promises to be a fascinating experience.

The event is being held at The Golf Hotel in the Broadway, Woodhall Spa, and will start at 2.30pm.

Doors will be open from 2pm.

Tickets for the lecture cost £7.50 and can be obtained from the Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum shop in Iddesleigh Road.

Alternatively, call 01526 352456 or email info@ cottagemuseum.co.uk to reserve tickets.