Apply now for community grant from Horncastle Town Council

Each year Horncastle Town Council sets aside some funds to use for grants to be awarded to local organisations, or national organisations whose services benefit the residents of Horncastle.

Grants are not awarded to individuals, but registered charities, companies with charitable status and ‘not for profit’ organisations may apply for a grant from the town council.

A spokesman from Horncastle Town Council said: “So if you are involved with a local group which would benefit from a small grant then please apply.”

Application forms are available from the Horncastle Town Council office at Stanhope Hall, on Boston Road.

Application forms can also be downloaded online from www.horncastletowncouncil.co.uk.

The next deadline for community grant applications is tomorrow (Sunday, June 30).

All applications received by this date will be considered by Horncastle Town Council on Tuesday, July 9.

To find out more, call 01507 522957.