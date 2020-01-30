Appeal to build new church tower tops 2K

An appeal to raise funds to rebuild the tower at a village church near Horncastle has now topped £2,000.

Parishioners were stunned when the tower at St John the Baptist Church in High Toynton suddenly collapsed on Sunday, January 19.

Resident Rob Tomkinson, who was married at the church, launched an appeal with the aim of raising £100,000.

Mr Tomkinson said: “Thank you to everyone for your donations and support so far - we have now raised more than £2,000 in less than a week.

“This will help the village hugely as the work to assess the damage and plan for rebuilding begins in earnest. “

Donations have come from all over the country - and as far away as Italy.

Meanwhile, long-time High Toynton resident Alison Bell has urged people to back the fundraising efforts.

She said: “I have lived in High Toynton for 40 years, and have seen many happy occasions celebrated in the church.

“A small village needs a building around which to focus its sense of identity and community.

“We have get-togethers at the end of a service with wine and home baked goodies, that helps connect us with each other.

“ In the last few months, besides normal services we have held a concert,where half the audience were dancing in the aisles by the end, and a festival with beautiful craft exhibitions.”

Mrs Bell went on to list a number of other functions at the church.

She added: “For as long as I have lived here, we have constantly needed to raise money for maintenance and repairs.

“ The tower has always been our main challenge, although never in our wildest dreams did we think it might lay itself into the churchyard so dramatically.

“Now the worst has happened, it makes one think what actually does village community mean.

“People in the village I have spoken to feel strongly that we should do our best to rebuild - creating an attractive 21st century space that will be a great place to celebrate our events and draw in the wider community too. If any Horncastle News readers have sympathy with us and want to help, even the smallest amount is sincerely appreciated. “

Structural experts are still continuing to investigate what caused the 150-year-old tower to collapse.

The Rev Charles Patrick, who is rector of the Horncastle Group of Parishes, said everyone had been ‘shocked and saddened’ by the collapse, but added that ‘mercifully, no-one had been killed.’

•To donate, go to justgiving.com and search for High Toynton Church.