Annual show for Barkwith Gardeners

The Barkwith and District Gardener’s Association Late Summer Show suffered from the inclement weather, which has been anything but kind to gardeners recently

A terrific thunderstorm experienced three days before the event left a trail of considerable damage locally adding to the casualties.

Graham and Sylvia Mowbray gained a 1st with their giant marrow, which weighed 49lbs. Photo John Edwards EMN-190409-133858001

It was therefore not surprising the number of members entering the classes and the number of entries were down this year.

However, while this was disappointing, there were, as usual, wonderful displays in the floral art section, including the new class for members who had not won a prize in floral art, to join the limited exhibits of flowers , fruit and vegetables.

Committee members and helpers had gathered earlier to prepare the room and once judging had ended the public were invited in for viewing.

The trophies were presented by the Rev David Post from Middle Rasen.

Lyn Small, right, was Best in show and 1st prize with Floral Art, pictured with judge May Bennett. 'Photo by John Edwards EMN-190409-133845001

The Hugh Noble Trophy for the flower section was presented to joint winners Lyn Small and Sheila Minns, while The Betty Horton Trophy for fruit and vegetables was presented jointly to Sheila Minns and Sylvia Mowbray.

The Anne Stamp Floral Art Trophy went to Lyn Small and the new trophy, donated by Jean Thompson, for the winner of the special class for members who have not won a prize for floral art, was presented to Jane Perkins.

The Ernie Smith Memorial Trophy for the best dahlia in the show was won by Sheila Minns and the Pauline Stubbs Memorial Trophy for the best pot plant by Sheilah Fincham.

Class winners in the fruit and vegetable section were: one marrow for quality - 1 Sheila Minns, 2 Les Robinson, 3 Sheilah Fincham; six standard tomatoes - 1 Lyn Small, 2 Sheila Minns; six cherry tomatoes - 1 Sheila Minns, 2 Chris Raynor; six runner beans - 1 Sylvia Mowbray, 2 Les Robinson, 3 Sheila Minns; three carrots - 1 Sylvia Mowbray; five culinary apples - 1 Les Robinson, 2 Sheilah Fincham, 3 Sheila Minns; five dessert apples - 1 Sheilah Fincham, 2 Les Robinson.

Special prize for the heaviest marrow was won by Sylvia Mowbray, who also showed the longest runner bean.

Class winners in the flowers section were: one hybrid tea rose - 1 Lyn Small, 2 Jean Thompson, 3 Sheila Minns; one spray floribunda rose - 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Lyn Small, 3 Sheila Minns; one bloom decorative dahlia - 1 Sheila Minns; three blooms small decorative dahlias - 1 Shirley Booth, 2 Sheila Minns; one bloom any variety ball type over 2ins - 1 Sheila Minns, 2 Shirley Booth, 3 Lyn Small; one bloom any cactus type dahlia - 1 Lyn Small, 2 Sheila Minns, 3 Jean Thompson; one bloom any variety of small pom dahlia - 1 Shirley Booth, 2 Sheila Minns; one bloom water lily dahlia - 1 Lyn Small, 2 Shirley Booth, 3 Margaret Tyson; one bloom any variety of dahlia - 1 Shirley Booth, 2 Margaret Tyson, 3 Lyn Small; three stems of different varieties of perennials - 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Lyn Small, 3 Jean Thompson.

Winners in the floral art section were: an arrangement depicting harvest time - 1 Lyn Small, 2 Ann Needham, 3 Sheila Minns; a petite arrangement in an unusual container - 1 Sheilah Fincham, 2 Lyn Small, 3 Sheila Minns.

The flowers were judged by Cecile Povey, fruit and vegetables by John Bennett and floral art by May Bennett.

WI - A reminder that the monthly meeting for Barkwith and District WI takes place in East Barkwith Village Hall tomorrow, Thursday, September 12.

The speaker will be Mike Morgan, with a presentation on Domestic Memorabilia.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm.

Visitors are always welcome and refreshments are served at the close.

For more information on the WI as an organisation visit www.thewi.org.uk .

Council - The next meeting of East and West Barkwith Parish Council will be held in East Barkwith Village Hall next Thursday, September 19 .

The meeting will start at 8pm and members of the public are welcome to attend and listen in to the discussion on items on the agenda.