Annoying email leads to election challenge

A leading East Lindsey District councillor has hit back at a town councillor and told him to either ‘put up or shut up’.

During an exchange at this month’s town council meeting, district councillor Richard Avison took exception to comments made in a recent email by town councillor Richard Barker.

In the email, Coun Barker called for the area’s three district representatives – councillors Avison, Fiona Martin and Sandra Campbell Wardman – to show some pride in the town.

He was referring to a delay in ELDC installing new litter bins in Horncastle Market Place.

There were claims the bins were second hand – despite a strong denial from the district council.

Coun Barker is also unhappy about the lack of progress in ELDC repairing cobbled tree surrounds in the Market Place.

Coun Avison said: “I went to school in this town, worked in this town, volunteered in this town and have always stood up and fought for this town all over country.

“When you get an email from a (town) councillor saying ‘show some pride’ I think it is below the belt.

“I could not be more proud of Horncastle, East Lindsey and Lincolnshire.

“I might be a councillor but the fact I can’t just go to ELDC and say: ‘Repair that pavement’ is beyond my control.

“I think I speak for my fellow (district) councillors when I say we all do our best.

“We’re all fighting for this town.

“We have good relationships with the (ELDC) officers.

“We do our best. I’m sorry we can’t do everything.”

Coun Avison went on to say the tree surround repairs were in the budget for next May.

He added: “I’m sure I’ll be told that’s probably not good enough.

“We fought for new bins. Yes, there were paint chips – but that’s beyond our control.”

At that stage of the meeting, Coun Avison had not identified Coun Barker.

However, Coun Barker said that he must be the subject of the outburst as Coun Avison was looking directly at him,

Addressing Coun Barker, Coun Avison added: “Well you wrote it. It annoyed me.

“It is two years from the next district election. I won’t be there.

“Come and have a go. Good luck if you think you can do it. It’s a lot of hard slog but very little return.”

Coun Barker defended his comments in the email, saying he had first reported the issue of the litter bins to ELDC in May but that it was another month before any action was taken.

Mayor Coun Martin replied: “That is not true. I reported it to ELDC before then – 100 per cent certain. The new ones are installed. That is what is important.”

Coun Barker said he had been told a ‘different version’ of events.