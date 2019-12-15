Amazing Kay is the Queen of the Sahara after life-changing trek

You’ll normally find Kay Chambers behind the counter at the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Charity shop in Wragby.

However, Kay went on a ‘holiday with a difference’ earlier this year.

She was one of a group of 26 people from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire who have raised £66,458 for the Air Ambulance...by trekking across the Sahara Desert!

The team took on the unforgiving five-day trek, where they walked 100km across one of the world’s most inhabitable places in order to raise vital funds for the life-saving service.

As part of the Sahara Trek Challenge, the group climbed Moroccan sand dunes and slept under the stars as they faced blistering temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius.

The trek proved to be a life-changing and extremely challenging experience for the trekkers, where they endured tough conditions with the extreme heat, basic living and no home comforts for the duration of the trip.

Kay said: “The Sahara Trek was the hardest but most rewarding experience of my life. I’ve seen beautiful scenery, met fantastic people and made memories which will stay with me forever.

“I am so proud to be part of this fantastic team and raising so much for this amazing charity.

“If you’re thinking about doing something like this, do it! If I can do it, so can you.

“It might just change your life, just like it has changed mine.”

The group included people from all walks of life, including married couples, groups of friends, people in their 20s and people in their late 50s.

Members of staff from the charity’s head office and clinical crew also took part.

During the trek, the team slept in desert camps and climbed to the top of Erg Zaher – the tallest sand dune in the area at 1,900ft-high.

Karen Jobling, chief executive officer at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said: “I am always amazed by our fabulous fundraisers in our local communities.”

•Kay is the second person from the Horncastle News area who completed the amazing Sahara challenge.

We revealed details of Sue Turner’s story about her own ‘experience of a lifetime’ in the News earlier this year.