All systems go for Horncastle recreation area project

Ambitious plans for a state-of-the-art recreation ground in Horncastle are on track following a series of significant developments.

The project - which will cost up to £250,000 - was launched last year by Horncastle Town Council in a bid to boost leisure and recreational facilities for people of all ages.

The council has now teamed up with Freestyle Places - a company which has a glowing worldwide reputation for delivering projects like the Horncastle scheme.

Now, East Lindsey District Council has said it is prepared to include the proposed site - off Prospect Street - as part of a proposed transfer of assets to the town council.

As a result, the town council is working with Freestyle to identify potential sources for funding.

The town council has already set aside £50,000 to show its commitment to the project.

The transfer should be completed this Autumn and depending on the success of the funding bid, work could start next year.

Final plans are part of on-going discussions between the town council and Freestyle.

However, facilities could include a wide range including a multi-use section for a variety of activities like skate boarding, biking, scooters and Parkour - Britain’s fastest growing sport.

In addition, there could be an outdoor gym, a large open space and seating area.

Representatives from Freestyle visited local schools last week to ask youngsters what they would ideally like to see included.

Following some very positive feedback, Freestyle will be working with the town council to produce a final plan.

Details will be available for residents to study later this year.

Deputy town clerk Michelle Moss told the News: “Everything is moving forward and the council is determined to deliver the project.

“We want to stress it is not just a skate park - it will have something for everyone, young and old.

A recreation ground came out tops in a town council consultation which asked residents which major project they would like to see in the town.

Since then, a town council sub-committee has worked tirelessly on the initial stages with Freestyle being appointed after a competitive tendering process.

Mrs Moss added: “We are very lucky to have someone on board with Freestyle’s worldwide reputation.

“They really liked what we are trying to do - provide something which will benefit the entire community.

“It’s not just a skate park. It will offer a wide range of facilities for recreation and leisure. It’s all very exciting.”