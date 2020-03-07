Admiral Rodney group claims ‘top 100’ award

The Coaching Inn Group, which owns The Admiral Rodney in Horncastle, is one of the UK’s 100 best companies to work for...and that’s official!

The Group came in at number 44 in the recent Sunday Times survey results, announced at a gala event at London’s prestigious Battersea Evolution venue.

Kevin Charity, chief executive of the company which now operates 17 hotels and coaching inns in market towns across the country, said he was ‘chuffed to bits’ –especially as the survey was based on employees’ views.

Mr Charity said:“We were just hoping to get in the list but to find we were number 44 is amazing and demonstrates that we’re punching well above our weight. We’ve become a very people-focused business over the past three years, just constantly maintaining that culture, keeping on improving and looking at what we can do better and how we as a management team can serve our people.”

He said that anyone joining the company is given a golden opportunity for advancement through its ‘Rising Stars’ programme, which encourages team members to rise to the next stage by gaining hospitality industry qualifications.

The Group also has the ‘Chefs Academy’, which encourages all those in the kitchen teams to advance though seeking further qualifications and organises visits to market gardens, farms, and other quality food sources.

The company made headlines when it introduced its innovative ‘Happy Nappy Benefit’, part of a package available to team members, allowing either mum or dad to receive extra funding after a new arrival to help cover some extra costs.

Mr Charity added that the group highly values its enthusiastic team members, and its benefits programme is a token of the Group’s ongoing appreciation for their staff.