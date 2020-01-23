Actors ready to roar into action as Babes in the Wood takes to stage

The stage is set as Horncastle Theatre Company prepares for the annual pantomime production.

Babes in the Wood opens at the town’s Lion Theatre next Wednesday, January 29.

Babes in the Wood EMN-200119-090619001

When the nasty Baron abandons his two wards deep in the forests around Horncastle, can Robin Hood and his merry men find them before it’s too late?

They’ll need all the help they can get from a Fairy Godmother, a cheerful dame - and a very noisy audience!

Booing and hissing is expected, and there will also be plenty of groan-worthy gags in this traditional family pantomime to provide fun for all ages.

Babes In The Wood will run nightly from Wednesday January 29 to Saturday February 1, and then again from Wednesday February 5 to Saturday February 8.

Babes in the Wood EMN-200119-091013001

There are also matinees on both Saturdays.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm, with the matinees starting at 3pm.

Tickets cost £7 and are available from the box office at Horncastle Music Shop in the Bull Ring or online at www.HorncastleTheatre.co.uk

Babes in the Wood EMN-200119-090641001

Babes in the Wood EMN-200119-090724001

Babes in the Wood EMN-200119-090806001

Babes in the Wood EMN-200119-091034001