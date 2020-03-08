A second retired living complex could be coming to Woodhall Spa

A retirement housing company is looking to build a 49-bungalow community scheme in Woodhall Spa.

The development, on land off Tattershall Road, will sit close to nearby shops and amenities, but will also include a community pavilion and other social facilities for residents, said developers McCarthy and Stone.

In a design and access statement submitted to East Lindsey District Council’s planning department, McCarthy and Stone said: “Maintaining independence is a great benefit with the proposed development being so close to the shops and amenities, residents are able to satisfy their everyday needs without the need for transport.

“With less maintenance to worry about, the upkeep of the dwellings is kept to a minimum.

“Being able to socialise within the development itself enables residents to meet other people without leaving the site.

“By moving into a McCarthy and Stone sheltered housing scheme, elderly people are freeing up a substantial amount of housing stock which can then be used by families, young couples and first time buyers seeking to enter the housing market and as a consequence relieves pressure on the Green belt.

“Furthermore, the decision to downsize frees up family-sized housing, flats and bungalows, creating a better use of housing space within the locality.

“This application proposes to create high quality retirement living development set within areas of parking, landscaping and private amenity.

“The development will comprise one, two and three bedroom bungalows which are age restricted to those over 55 years old.

“Within the development there will also be communal pavilion including a homeowner’s lounge, kitchenette and guest suite.”

The pavilion will include a small garden and will back on to views of a pond and woodland north of the site, said the developers, while an existing large oak tree will be made into a key feature of the scheme.

• McCarthy & Stone recently secured planning consent for 43 retirement apartments on land to west of Tattershall Road. This development is currently under construction.