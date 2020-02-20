A new tip wouldn’t go to waste!

Horncastle councillors have called on Lincolnshire County Council to ensure a new household waste recycling centre is built in the area.

The facility at Kirkby on Bain – the nearest location to Horncastle, Coningsby and Woodhall Spa – is to close.

The town‘s county councillor Bill Aron confirmed the site had ‘come to the end of its life.’

Speaking at last week’s town council meeting, Coun Aron said he didn’t know the closure date.

However, councillor Matthew Wilkinson said he hoped a replacement ‘local’ site would be identified.

And, he challenged the county council to prove its green credentials by not expecting Horncastle residents to complete a near 30-mile round trip to the closest other household waste site in Louth.

Coun Wilkinson said: “We keep hearing the county plans to cut carbon emissions by 2023 and save taxpayers £12m in the process.

“Well, shutting the (Kirkby on Bain site) and then expecting people to drive their cars twice as far to get rid of their rubbish is hardly helping reduce the carbon footprint.”

Coun Wilkinson said he was ‘sure’ residents in Kirkby on Bain would welcome the closure.

Locals have regularly complained about the number of HGVs using the main road through the village while there have also been issues about the speed of traffic and odours from the tip.

Coun Wilkinson said he was hoping the county council had ‘an alternative site in mind - but not necessarily in the Kirkby on Bain area.

Coun Aron said he had been assured by officers at County Hall that money had been set side in the authority’s budget for a new recycling centre.

He said he would ‘chase up’ details about a new site - and a closure date for the existing centre - and report back to town councillors.

Coun Alan Lockwood stressed the Horncastle area needed a ‘local tip.’

He added: “Kirby on Bain used to be seven days a week, then they (the county council) reduced that to four days and now they are closing it completely.”

Coun Aron told Coun Lockwood there ‘would be a replacement.’

However, Coun Lockwood countered: “I hope that doesn’t mean we will get a wagon through town twice a month that we can throw our waste on.”

Coun Dominic Hinkins said he understood the Kirkby on Bain site was close to capacity – the reason for the closure. Coun Aron said he believed that was the reason.

Councillors have previously expressed concerns that the restricted opening hours at Kirkby on Bain have coincided with an increase in fly-tipping throughout the area.

The opening hours were reduced to Friday to Monday in 2012 as the county council looked to save £1.25m a year from its waste budget.