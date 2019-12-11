A licence to thrill! It’s all systems go for Wolds Wildlife Park

Owners of the Horncastle-based Wolds Wildlife Park are celebrating after winning an 18-month campaign to secure an all-important zoo licence.

And, they have wasted no time in opening in the build-up to Christmas with a trio of ‘big cat’ nights featuring lions and Syas (pictured), a Bengal Tiger.

Another big cat.

The park first opened to the public in 2018, but access has been restricted to six times a year, because of the regulations in a dangerous wild animal licence.

Despite that, thousands of people have visited the park.

Now, a full licence has come through, delivering a major boost to owners Andrew Riddel and Tracy Walters - and their ambition to create a major attraction for the region.

Ms Walters said: “We’re absolutely delighted to get the licence and it means we can really make plans for the future.

Roar-some.

“It has been a busy and at times stressful 18 months.

“However, we’ve been blown away by the overwhelming support of the public.

“That has given us the encouragement and determination to carry on so we can offer local employment and education towards conservation

“We have been working closely with our local authority, zoological advisors and AM2 architects who have made it possible for us to obtain our zoo licence.

“A massive thank you to all our followers, friends and family - and our team at Wolds Wildlife Park.

The park already had full planning permission - again after a lengthy battle.

Ms Walters and Mr Riddel stress the park is an ongoing project which could take another 3-5 years to complete.

She said: “We don’t want people turning up expecting to see everything finished. It is work in progress.”

The couple hope a new car park and entrance off Louth Road will be complete in time for the pre-Christmas opening.

Discussions about longer-term opening hours are on going along with several projects, including a new enclosure for the lions.

The ‘Lion King Christmas Experience’ will take place on December 20, 21 and 22.

• There will be not be a grotto but Santa will be on duty to meet and greet visitors;

• The Wildlife Park is not a finished project;

• There will be wheelchair access, weather permitting;✅

• Gates open at 3pm, last entry is 6.30pm;

• Keepers will be giving ‘Big Cat’ talks;

• Tickets can only be purchased at the entrance on the nights of the event;

• No torches or flash photography allowed;

• It is a ‘big cat’ event so the majority of the park’s animals will not be on show;✅

• No dogs are allowed on the premises, including the car park; ✅

• Under 3’s admitted free of charge.

The park will also be open from Boxing Day to New Year’s Eve from 10am-3pm.✅

Full details are available on the park’s Facebook page.