A-Levels: Success stories at QEGS

There were plenty of smiling faces at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle this morning (Thursday) as students collected their A-Level results.

The school is traditionally ranked among the top performing in Lincolnshire and all the indications are the sixth form of ‘18-19’ continued that trend.

Among the most successful students was Charlie Rogers who gained four A*s and will head off to study Medicine at Leeds University.

He said the key was ‘plenty of hard work’ and extra studying at night and in the early mornings.

He also strongly denied suggestions that A-levels have become easier in the last 12 months.

He added: “I’m really pleased with my results but it has been quite stressful.”

Max Gowshall was among several students who secured three A*s and he will study Economics at Nottingham University.

It was also an emotional day for headteacher Heather Payne who is stepping down at the end of this month after a 27 year career at QEGS - the last ten as head.

Mrs Payne, who will taking on the role of Chief Executive of the newly formed Horncastle Education Trust, said she was proud of all students.

The Trust involves four schools - QEGS, Banovallum, New York Primary and Frithville Primary.

*Full story and lots more A-Level pics in next Wednesday’s Horncastle News.