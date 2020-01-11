A happy return for Horncastle Youth Centre users?

Campaigners battling to secure the future of Horncastle Youth Centre hope to be able to finalise a date when clubs and organisations can return to the venue.

Lincolnshire County Council delivered a hammer blow last October when it announced the centre was closing – because of sky-high estimates for urgently needed repairs.

That led to the formation of a town council-backed Working Group – led by Councillor Dominic Hinkins – and tasked with securing a long-term lifeline for the popular building.

Coun Hinkins revealed at last month’s town council meeting that the working group had received an offer to take on the building for what he described as a ‘peppercorn’ rent.

Coun Hinkins revealed the full details of the proposed agreement were being studied by a solicitor.

However, he said he hoped a deal would be signed as soon as possible.

Coun Hinkins added: “We can’t confirm an exact date when it will be open again but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.”

Coun Hinkins thanked other working group members for their support, along with businesses and the town and county councils.

Asked by county councillor Bill Aron about the terms of the agreement, Coun Hinkins replied: “We are very pleased with the offer. It’s for a peppercorn rent.”

Coun Hinkins was thanked by Mayor Coun Fiona Martin for the group’s efforts.

Some work will have to be carried out before anyone is allowed back into the building but town councillors have been assured it will cost much less than initial county council estimates.