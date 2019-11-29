A decade of learning, laughing and living for Woodhall Spa U3A

Woodhall Spa U3A has been going for a decade and members held their 10th anniversary celebrations at this month’s meeting.

Gathering in the Coronation Hall, 117 members and four guests were treated to a very interesting talk by local historian Chrissie Chapman.

‘A tasteful and forensic look at Lincolnshire murder’ included the case of Ethel Major from Kirkby on Bain, who was convicted of murdering her husband with a corn beef sandwich laced with strychnine, in 1934.

Ethel was hanged at Hull prison in the same year.

Members were also able to enjoy the displays of activities put on by some of the groups over the last 10 years - military history, French, ancestry, quilting, outings and the art group to name but a few.

Following a brief speech by the chairman and the cutting of the anniversary cakes, members enjoyed cake and prosecco.

Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month at The Coronation Hall in Station Road, Woodhall Spa, starting at 2.30pm.

