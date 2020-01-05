A-carolling they go from Wragby centre to church

A very festive evening was held in Wragby to get people into the Christmas spirit.

People met under the Christmas tree in the market place, where the carol singing began.

They then followed an illuminated star and made their way to All Saints Church, singing carols along the way.

The musical theme continued inside, where the Market Rasen Ukulele Band was waiting to entertain everyone.

The audience was able to join in with a lot of the Christmas songs and carols.

At the end of the evening, hot chocolate was served along with mince pies.

