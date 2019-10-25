25 piles of dog poo in one Horncastle alleyway

A Horncastle woman has urged dog owners to clean up their pets’ mess after counting 25 piles of poo in an alleyway.

Mary Austin has described the alley between Watermill Road and North Street as an ‘absolute disgrace.’

She says he amount of dog mess is a ‘menace’ to anyone using the alley – including children on their way to the town’s primary school.

Mrs Austin says she has contacted East Lindsey District Council who promised to send a clean-up team.

However, she had not heard anything from ELDC to say whether that had actually happened.

Mrs Austin said: “I walked through the alleyway the other day and counted the 25 piles of mess.

“It is a popular cut through, particularly for parents with young children on their way to school.

“Surely, it’s a health hazard if children came into contact with the mess.

“Elderly people could easily slip on one of the piles and what about those who use a mobility scooter?

“It’s an absolute disgrace.”

Mrs Austin said the majority of dog owners did clear up their pets’ mess.

She added: “Once again, we’re talking about a minority spoiling it for the majority.

“I’m sure some of the people who don’t clear up have children themselves.

“They should know better.”

Mrs Austin went on to say she was certain there used to be a ‘dog poo bin’ in the alleyway, attached to a post.

She added: “I think it was damaged or burned...something like that. It was taken away and has never been replaced.

“I’ve stopped using the alleyway but I still see young mum’s pushing pushchairs down there.

“If you don’t use the alleyway as a cut through, it’s a longer way round, especially in bad weather.”

Mrs Austin said she had posted a message on a community Facebook page, warning about the amount of dog mess.

She added: “A lot of people agree with me but really we need some dog owners to starting taking more responsibility and clean up .”