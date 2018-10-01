PCSO’s warning over Louth rural burglaries

PCSO Justin Mekkaoui has urged holidaymakers to be vigilant following a ‘significant increase’ in burglaries in the Louth rural area.

PCSO Mekkaoui said: “We are seeing a significant increase in the number of burglaries reported to us.

“The most recent burglaries have been within the North Thoresby, North Somercotes, Marshchapel, Goulceby and Grainsby areas.

“Most burglaries are being committed whilst occupants are away on holiday. It is imperative that you take steps to minimise the potential of becoming a victim.

“You can do this by, firstly, not advertising on social media your holiday plans. Ensure that you take steps to install security lighting, and utilise light timers within your property and check locks to doors and outbuildings.

“Notify neighbours to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.”

PCSO Mekkaoui’s message comes just days after PC Richard Precious (Community Beat Manager for Louth Rural and The Wolds) issued a similar warning, following burglaries in Tetney and Holton le Clay the previous week.

PC Precious warned: ““Be very mindful that putting a picture on Facebook showing you enjoying a cocktail in sunnier climes is essentially advertising the fact that you’re not at home. Don’t make yourself a target - share your memories when you get home instead!”

For further assistance on keeping your property safe, email louthruralnpt@lincs.pnn.police.uk.