This dark, brooding ‘shot’ of December skies over a country lane near Woodhall Spa was taken by Horncastle PCSO Nigel Wass.

He captured the image while on a rural patrol just a few days before Christmas.

Of course, they say Lincolnshire is renowned for spectacular skies - and this image shows why.

Don’t forget to email your photos for publication to horncasdtle.news@jpress.co.uk