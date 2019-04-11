Paw-fect dog treat venture launches in Horncastle

A Horncastle woman has found a gap in the dog food market - by making homemade diabetic treats for local pups.

Charlie Goulding, 27, has joined up with her partner’s cousin to make homemade dog treats - all in the comfort of her own home while juggling life with her young baby.

Homemade dog treats, which only launched on Facebook at the end of last month, has already been proving popular with local residents.

Speaking to the Horncastle News, Charlie said: “My partner’s cousin Ellie wanted to start the business as she works with animals.

“There is currently a gap in the market for homemade dog treats in Horncastle itself.

“All the dog treats are made in my kitchen using fresh ingredients.

“We offer different treats for different conditions - such as diabetes.

“We will be offering specialised treats as well as normal dog treats.

“I have done research into dogs who get upset stomachs from certain treats.”

Charlie and Ellie also have plans to branch out in the future - perhaps by having a stall at regular market days in Horncastle to further promote their business.

Treats can be delivered by Charlie in Horncastle itself - but collections can also be organised.

Charlie says that people have already started contacting them regarding orders - and there could also be a collaboration on the cards with a dog trainer from Woodhall Spa.

To find out more, click here