Owzat! Olympia aims to be a hit in Rwanda

A Woodhall Spa student who is studying sports coaching at Leeds Trinity University flew out to Rwanda, Africa, last week as part of a volunteering project with the charity Cricket Without Boundaries.

Olympia Agorini, 21, is part of a group of seven students from the university who will be delivering cricket coaching sessions in schools and the community, helping train teachers and organsing cricket festival days.

The former Banovallum and QEGS pupil travelled last Friday (May 25) and will be based in Rwanda until June 9.

The group will work in three different provinces coaching cricket whilst integrating their sports coaching with health messages about HIV and AIDS.

Olympia, a Secondary PE and Sports Coaching student at Leeds Trinity University, said: “I found out about the trip through my lecturers and immediately was very interested to sign up and get involved.

“I have previously volunteered abroad within an under- privileged area of Thailand. I found the whole experience very rewarding and it inspired me to want to carry on helping others who are less fortunate than myself.”

The students have raised more than £700 each to take part in the project, which is part of their professional work placement, and will gain academic credits for their work.

Antonia Miles, a Graduate Trainee at Leeds Trinity University, will join the students as a mentor.

She said: “The opportunity came up for a staff member to accompany the students on this trip so I had to take the chance and apply.

“I thought this would be an amazing experience to make a difference within Rwanda and to support the students in order for them to get the most out of the trip.”

Leeds Trinity University supports the Universities UK Go International Stand Out campaign which aims to increase the number of students taking part in study, work and volunteer abroad placements.

Since partnering with Cricket Without Boundaries in 2013, 17 Trinity students have taken part in five trips to Africa.