Owners - support our bid for Horncastle wildlife park

Owners of the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle have urged people to write to East Lindsey District Council in support of their planning application.

Businessman Andrew Riddel and partner Tracy Walters already have more than 200 animals at a site off Hemingby Lane - including a tiger, two lions and wolves.

Planners at ELDC have yet to decide on an application for three animal enclosures, three shelters and a quarantine unit.

The park recently held a successful Open Weekend and several people have contacted the News in support of the venture.

Letters of support have also appeared on ELDC’s planning portal, alongside others calling on the auhtority to reject the application.

A post on the park’s Facebook page asked people to contact ELDC and say how beneficial the project could be.

A potential headache for the park’s owners - and planners - is that Larkfleet/Allison Homes already has permission for around 80 new homes on land immediately adjacent to the enclosures.

Larkfleet/Allison have written to ELDC, calling on the application to be rejected on a number of grounds - including smell, noise ansd safety.

ELDC say they are waiting for reports - including a noise assessment.