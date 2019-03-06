Overnight crimes in Wolds villages

A number of offences have taken place in villages across East Lindsey - including Tetford, Roughton and South Willingham.

Lincolnshire Police said that doors and the bonnet were stolen from a green Land Rover in Main Road, Roughton, overnight on March 3-4 (incident 54 of 4/3/19).

On the same night, there were several reports of garages and outbuildings being entered illegally in South Willingham.

Although entry was gained and items were moved about in all of these reports, only one incident refers to a pushbike having being taken (incident 464 of 4/3/19).

The following night, a workshop was burgled in Somersby Road, Tetford, with a large amount of power tools and workshop equipment being taken (incident 43 of 5/3/19).

If you have any information on any of these incident, call police on 101 and remain vigilant and please report any suspicious activity.

Community Beat Manager for Louth Rural and The Wolds, PC Richard Precious, said: “Please be alert generally to and report any suspicious activity.

“We rely on you being our eyes and ears and you as local residents know what looks out of place.

“Whether it be a vehicle you’ve not seen before, a person or people going door to door or rogue traders for example, if it looks out of place and you think it’s suspicious - we need to know about it!

“Please don’t ever feel that you will be wasting our time. It might be that piece of information you have is vital to an investigation or a sequence of offences.”

He added: “Please ensure you do as much as you can to prevent yourself being a victim or crime. If you would like any help or assistance with crime prevention advice, or ways in which you can better secure your home and property, again please get in touch. We would be more than happy to come out and see you.”