Over the finish line! Fundraiser Robin Harrison has completed his target of running every day for a year... but he’s not ready to stop yet

Robin Harrison has completed 365 days of running - but he’s not done yet.

Tuesday saw the Horncastle resident, a member of Skegness and District Running Club and Boston Triathlon Club, complete his goal of running a minimum of 5k every day for a whole year.

Robin (front) celebrates day 365 with pals Becky Lee, Sarah Smith, Phil Horton and Peter Ward.

But now Robin is planning to stretch his run even further.

He said: “I intend running if possible to day 525 and finishing at the MK Marathon on May 6.

“A year of running was always my main goal.”

Robin celebrated closing in on his 12-month journey on Sunday with a 365 run, inviting others to join him for the fundraising event.

A total of 130 fellow runners came out to run with him, while supporters also cheered him on.

A further 22 pals who couldn’t make it where the in spirit, taking on a virtual run.

Robin was also running to help raise funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and he looks set to pass the £2,600 mark.

The total was aided by Michael Pedersen, of Pedersen Contract Services Ltd, who donated £5 for every runner who took part on the day.

“I would just like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past year and came along and ran with me on my 365 run. I think that it went off really well.

“It was great to see so many members from my present clubs alongside friends and family and many other runners from other local clubs.”

The first 12 months of his challenge saw Robin clock up a total of 2,301.3 miles, averaging more than 6.30 miles per day, but there were times he felt it wasn’t going to reach his goal.

“On a few occasion, like when the Beast from the East arrived, and also when I picked up a foot injury a couple of months ago,” he said.

“ I was in excruciating pain for two or three days.”

“I improved most of my distances notably,” he added, proving that practice makes perfect.

“Knocking 1 hour 31 minutes off my marathon time. Also 18 minutes off my half marathon time, four minutes off my 10k time, over two-and-a-half minutes off my 5k time and about 30 seconds off my mile best.”

Other highlights included finishing second in his age group at the Greenwich 10k and Stoke Half Marathon, as well as first in age at the Stoke 5k.

“My goals for 2018 were to try to go sub-two hours in a half marathon, sub 50 minutes in a 10k and sub-25 in the 5k,” he added.

“I have achieved them all and feel pretty chuffed.”