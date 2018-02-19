Out-of-hours GP appointments on offer in East Lindsey trial scheme

GP surgeries in the Louth area are among those who have ‘signed up’ to a new trial scheme that will enable patients to secure appointments in the evenings and at weekends.

Eleven practices in East Lindsey have banded together to create an Extended Hub Service that will provide their registered patients ‘extra’ access.

However, patients will have to travel to Louth County Hospital for an appointment.

The service will begin on February 26. Patients will be able to see a GP at a clinic at Louth County Hospital between the hours of 6.30pm to 8.00pm on Monday to Friday, and 8.00am to 7.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The appointments are all pre-bookable and patients should contact their own practice to access one of the appointments.

The pilot scheme is part of a wider plan to strengthen Lincolnshire East CCG’s out-of-hospital strategy.

Dr Ko, GP and Clinical Leader of East Lindsey Locality, NHS Lincolnshire East CCG said: “We are really pleased to be introducing this pilot, which will be particularly beneficial to those patients who struggle to get an appointment during the daytime because of everyday life including work and school commitments.”

The practices taking part in the trial scheme are: The James Street Family Practice, Louth; Newmarket Medical Practice, Louth; Tasburgh Lodge, Woodhall Spa; The Kidgate Surgery, Louth; The New Coningsby Surgery, Coningsby; The North Thoresby Surgery, North Thoresby; The Old Vicarage, Horncastle; The Surgery, Market Rasen; The Wolds Practice, Tetford; The Wragby Surgery, Wragby; and Woodhall Spa New Surgery, Woodhall Spa.