Otters make a splash at lakes

Members of Horncastle Otters braved the open water at Whisby Lakes for a day of open water swimming, fun and games.

For the second year in a row, the swimming club arranged to visit the Activities Away’s Whisby Lake site to try out open water swimming, kayaking, and a have a load of fun on the water.

Otters have fun at Whisby Lakes EMN-180828-123138001

Two groups of Otters, complete with family members and teachers, were there for two sessions.

Club Captain Jackie Ross, Vice Captain Matt Brader and organiser John Fearon tried to release their inner child on both visits, with Matt definitely succeeding on both days.

Instructors made sure everyone enjoyed themselves, with even the youngest and most reluctant children throwing themselves into the games and activities by mid-afternoon.

Ola Wiltowski had a good laugh as she slid backwards into the lake on her kayak and Tilly Buxton managed the best splash of the day.

Both afternoons were full of fun, with children, teachers and parents joining together in team activities to rescue casualties from a downed aircraft, walk along a raft of kayaks or do the actions to ‘Heads, shoulders, knees and toes’, while standing on their kayaks.

Otters have now returned to Horncastle Pool to start their new teaching season.

Beginner sessions for children start at 9am on Sundays and on 6.30pm on Wednesdays.

Sessions for more advanced children, able to swim lengths, start at 9.45am on Sundays and 7pm on Mondays.

On Wednesdays, starting at 7pm, Otters also offers the chance for budding junior water polo players to develop their skills and on Mondays at 7pm, advanced young swimmers have the opportunity to learn how to become Rookie Lifeguards.

Adults of all ability levels can also improve their swimming skills with the Club on Monday evenings from 8pm to 9pm.