Organisers of Christmas Day lunch give thanks

Organisers of Horncastle’s Christmas Day Community Lunch have confirmed that it was such a success that they are ready to do it all again!

The event - held at the town’s Community Centre - served up a festive lunch and entertainment for more than 30 people who would otherwise have spent Christmas Day on their own.

It stemmed from initial discussions between the Rev Samantha Parsons and PCSO Nigel Wass on a ‘Copper and Curate’ patrol..

The Rev Parsons told the News: “Our committee met last week to discuss the Christmas Lunch and in the light of the overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests - and the wonderful cards and emails of appreciation - we have decided to run it again next Christmas.

“We have received comments like - ‘It was amazing! I felt like I was treated like royalty. I couldn’t fault a thing’

“One of the guests told us it was one of the best Christmases they’d ever had.

“Comments like that make all the hard work seem so worthwhile. “

The event was boosted by ‘a small army of volunteers’ and support from many local businesses, organisations and individuals.

The Rev Parsons thanked everyone and said she hoped more people would come forward with offers of help.

She described individuals like Mary Taylor, a chef who runs Little Dorrits in Woodhall Spa, as ‘simply amazing’ and added that without them, the lunch would never have happened.

Among those who helped with donations were: Horncastle Health and Wellbeing Fund, the Lions, Shell Garage, Methodist Church, St Mary’s Church, Papworth Butchers, Tesco, Lincolnshire Co-op, Graham Fidling, Fulletby Church, Thornton Church, Sandra Wass, AgeUK Lindsey, Rosedale House, Horncastle WI, the Bernard family, Emily Colley, David Laird, Karen Smith, Myers Bakery, Joseph Banks Centre, One Stop Shop, Christina Ivett, Michele Humphries, Age UK Lindsey.

The donations included food and raffle prizes - and IT equipment so everyone could watch the Queen’s Speech.