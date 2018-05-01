Organisers of Bardney Dog Show receive paw-some donation

A successful Lincolnshire housebuilders has made a paw-some donation to organisers of a popular dog show in the Horncastle area.

Chestnut Homes has donated £250 towards the cost of running the Bardney Dog Show - which is due to take place this weekend.

The two shows will be held at the Bardney Playing Fields, off Horncastle Road, this Sunday, May 6, and Sunday, July 22.

The shows will be raising funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Jerry Green Dog Rescue, and Metheringham Animal Welfare Supporters.

The donation by Chestnut Homes will ensure both events can take place, and cover the cost of hiring the field and prizes (for pedigree and novelty classes).

Diane Jackson, the joint organiser of the Barndey Dog Show, said: “I’m extremely grateful to Chestnut Homes for its generous donation, which will allow us to put on both charity dog shows.

“Myself and co-organiser Julie Hill have worked very hard to put everything in place, and with the support of everyone involved with the show, we’re hoping to put on our biggest show yet.

“Both events promise to be a fantastic day out for the family with 17 fun categories, an agility course, a variety of stalls and a charity raffle with £500 worth of prizes up for grabs.

“Guests can enter their own dogs into all our categories with their entry fees going directly to our chosen charities.

“Trophies will be presented to the winners and rosettes awarded down to fifth place so we’re hoping as many owners will get involved as possible.”

Chestnut Homes is preparing to launch a new show home at the Manor Farm development, in Bardney.

Managing director, David Newton, thinks the dog show will be a fun family day for the whole village.

Mr Newton said: “The Bardney Dog Show is a wonderful day out and a great chance for dog owners in the village to showcase their four-legged friends, so we are proud to be supporting both of this year’s events.

“We hope the shows prove as popular as ever and help to raise a lot of money for charities across the county.”

• Novelty classes include most appealing eyes, best long coat, and the dog the judges would most like to take home with them.

• Entry is priced at £1 per class on the day, with judging from 11am.

For more information, call 07425 568969.