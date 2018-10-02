Organisations team up to deliver talk to over-50s in Horncastle

Horncastle’s Neighbourhood Policing team joined staff from Lincolnshire’s Trading Standards to talk about scame awareness at a meeting of the town’s ‘TED’ club last week.

TED in East Lindsey is funded by the BIG Lottery under its Ageing Better programme and works to reduce isolation among over-50s.

The Horncastle club meets every Wednesday at the former Youth Centre off Jubuilee Way (2-4pm). Different activities are held each week.

Our picture (above) shows Horncastle Police’s new community volunteer Tara Loftus (right) with Trading Standards officers.

The talk came amid reports of door-to-door sellers operating in the Coningsby area.