Organisations team up to deliver talk to over-50s in Horncastle

Horncastle Police's new community volunteer Tara Loftus (right) with Trading Standards officers.
Horncastle Police's new community volunteer Tara Loftus (right) with Trading Standards officers.

Horncastle’s Neighbourhood Policing team joined staff from Lincolnshire’s Trading Standards to talk about scame awareness at a meeting of the town’s ‘TED’ club last week.

TED in East Lindsey is funded by the BIG Lottery under its Ageing Better programme and works to reduce isolation among over-50s.

The Horncastle club meets every Wednesday at the former Youth Centre off Jubuilee Way (2-4pm). Different activities are held each week.

Our picture (above) shows Horncastle Police’s new community volunteer Tara Loftus (right) with Trading Standards officers.

The talk came amid reports of door-to-door sellers operating in the Coningsby area.