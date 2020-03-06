‘Operation Clean Sweep’ launches in the Horncastle area

A multi-agency task force launched East Lindsey’s first ever ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ yesterday (Thursday) in the Horncastle area.

It involved Lincolnshire Police, East Lindsey District Council’s Enforcement team, the Environment Agency, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), and Revenue and Customs officials.

The operation was part of the ‘SCRAP Fly Tipping Campaign’, although fly tipping is just one of the issues tackled by the operation.

Yesterday’s operation involved:

• 32 vehicles being stopped;

• five prohibition notices issued and advice provided by DVSA;

• one ticket issued for vehicle with no MOT;

• one negative breath test;

• a ‘targeted’ site visit to investigate environmental permits, with several advisory letters being issued by the Environment Agency;

• two fixed penalty notices (£300 each) issued by ELDC for failure to provide a Waste Carrier’s Licence within five working days;

• nine notices issued by ELDC requiring production of a Waste Carrier’s Licence within five working days;

• one verbal warning from ELDC for littering.

It is understood more operations will take place at other locations within East Lindsey.