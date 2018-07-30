Open weekend at Horncastle wildlife park is a spectacular success

The first ever open weekend at the Horncastle-based Wolds Wildlife Park was a spectacular success with hundreds of visitors gaining close up views of more than 200 animals - including lions and a tiger.

Town businessman Andrew Riddel and his partner Tracy Walters opened the doors on their private collection of amazing animals.

Sean Tucker MD Evergreen, Design and Project management for Wolds Wildlife park with owners Andrew Riddle and Tracy Walters. Picture: John Aron.

The event proved to be a resounding success with visitors lining up to praise the park ‘as amazing.’

The animals - including Syas, a Bengal tiger - proved to be a big hit with visitors, young and old.

Zebras, camels, monkeys and an assortment of other animals all proved popular.

One visitor summed up the reaction on Facebook when she said: “It’s an amazing place. The animals are so well cared for.”

Kayla Proctor feeding a carrot to a camel. Picture: John Aron.

The collection started in 2013 when Mr Riddel, who owns a scrap metal business, bought a zebra for Tracy.

Since then, the collection has grown with the animals effectively based in the couple’s ‘back garden’ of their home on the outskirts of Horncastle.

The resounding vote of confidence from the public is a timely boost for the park which is still awaiting full planning permission from East Lindsey District Council.

Housebuilders Larkfleet/Allison Homes - who own an adjoining site which has permission for more than 80 homes - have lodged an objection on a number of issues.

A zebra pictured during the Wolds Wildlife Park open weekend. Picture: John Aron.

