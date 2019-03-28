One star food rating for two Woodhall Spa businesses

Two businesses in Woodhall Spa which received a one star rating from the Food Standards Agency say they are awaiting re-inspections of their premises.

A reporter at our sister newspaper, The Skegness Standard, published a list of eateries in East Lindsey which had a zero or one star rating, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Little Dorrit’s and The Railway Inn were just two of the 25 eateries which were flagged up.

David Dodds, Environmental Health Manager at ELDC added: “We are committed to ensuring that appropriate steps are taken to ensure that the lowest rated food businesses within our district improve their levels of compliance with Food Safety Legislation.”

The Horncastle News spoke to Mary Taylor, owner of Little Dorrit’s last week.

Inspectors from ELDC visited Little Dorrit’s on September 11, 2018.

Inspectors said that major improvement was necessary in regards to hygienic food handling and management of food safety, and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building, and major improvement was necessary in regards to management of food safety.

Mary told the Horncastle News that the necessary changes had been implemented, and that another inspection will be carried out soon.

East Lindsey District Council explained that Environmental Health Officers visited Little Dorrit’s towards the end of last year and found the standard within the business as being at the lower end of the food hygiene rating system.

Action was taken by the Environmental Health Team at ELDC and the owner had to make the necessary improvements identified in the original inspection.

ELDC confirmed that a further inspection to rescore the business will take place in due course.

Inspectors from ELDC visited The Railway Inn on March 29, 2018.

Inspectors said that major improvement was necessary in regards to hygienic food handling and management of food safety, and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building, and major improvement was necessary in regards to management of food safety.

The Horncastle News also contacted The Railway Inn for a comment.

Our reporter spoke to a member of staff who explained that the current owners only took over the business three weeks ago.

The member of staff claimed that the one star rating from inspectors at ELDC corresponds with the previous owners.

They added that another inspection will be carried out in the next three months after receiving a letter from the district council.

A spokesman from East Lindsey District Council said: “I can confirm that The Railway Inn hasn’t had an inspection since the new owners took over and they are due a visit in the near future.”