One day left for ‘early bird’ tickets for Alford concert

Staging, lighting and large screens - it’s all part of the transformation, as St Wilfrid’s Church in Alford prepares for the visit of Lou Fellingham on her 2018 UK ‘This Changes Everything’ Tour.

The church is planning major changes to enable the building to be used more extensively by the local community, and this concert will provide a valuable insight as to what is required.

Lou Fellingham and her husband Nathan led the band Phatfish for almost two decades, writing and composing many albums, while touring extensively throughout the UK, USA and Canada.

Lou is now a firmly established Christian solo artist with six albums to her name, together with numerous TV appearances and tens of thousands of views on YouTube.

For her UK tour, she will have a full band backing her.

The concert takes place on Friday July 20 at 8pm, and tickets are available from www.loufellingham.com/tickets.

Tickets cost £10 each, or just £8 if you purchase them by tomorrow (Wednesday June 20).