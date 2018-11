Brothers Paul and Simon Todd from Brian Todd Homes Limited have won an award for their work on a new housing development in Tetford.

The duo received the ‘Seal of Excellence’ in the second round of HBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018 for their management of the site.

It is the second year that Paul and Simon have won a award, having received a Quality Award in last year’s competition.

They were competing against 66 other site managers.