Officials - ‘We will look at A153 junction’

Road safety officials have confirmed they are ready to ‘look again’ at safety issues in and around a notorious junction on the A153.

Two drivers were killed earlier this month in an RTC close to the Belchford crossroads.

The incident - on Friday October 12 - claimed the lives of drivers from Grimsby and Buckinghamshire.

Earlier that evening, there was another RTC at the crossroads although no-one was injured.

The News published a comment article last week calling for improvements to be made on the section of road which is set in a dip.

The fatalities follow numerous other RTC’s at the location which sees rural roads from Belchford and Hemingby joining the A153.

John Siddle, Communications Manager at the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said they could consider possible improvements.

He stressed that as police investigations into the cause of the fatal RTC were on-going, it would be wrong to speculate on the causes.

Mr Siddle stressed that various ideas could be considered included improved signage and adding ‘anti skid’ markings in and around the junction.

He confirmed the current speed limit (50mp) on that stretch of road was ‘advisory.’