These are the 11 things it is now illegal for your partner to do in a relationship

Many forms of psychological abuse are now covered by the law which recognises that domestic abuse is not strictly limited to physical violence. Here, we've taken a look at 11 of the things it is now illegal for your partner to do in a relationship.

New laws surrounding revenge porn make it illegal for someone to share intimate photographs of you with anyone, whether that is on or offline. It is illegal for someone to share intimate photographs of you with anyone else.

1. Sharing sexually explicit images of you either online or not

Even if they are the breadwinner, the law says one partner cannot stop the other from accessing money and should not give them punitive allowances.

2. Restricting your access to money

Constant insults from a partner might not be typically thought of as domestic abuse, but under the new law, persistent name-calling, mocking and other forms of insulting behaviour are now illegal.

3. Repeatedly putting you down

If your partner isolates you from the people you love whether monitoring or blocking your calls or emails, telling you where you can or cannot go, or preventing you from seeing friends or relatives it is against the law.

4. Stopping you from seeing family or friends

