Obituary: Jill Gosling

Around 80 people attended the funeral of Jill Gosling (nee Short) at Boston Crematorium.

The service was conducted by the Rev Avril Ford.

Jill’s quiet but contented life began with a happy childhood in Fulletby.

Here she grew up with her two brothers,Dave and Ron.

Being out numbered by the boys, Jill soon learned to stand up for herself and she would join in games of cricket and football, also climbing trees and, of course, riding her bike all round the village.

Jill attended the village school and then went to Cagthorpe,the forerunner of Banovallum.

Here she made friends she would keep all her life- Avel and Ann among them.

Jill’s first job was at Stanley’s Electricians in North Street and then onto Gymphlex.

Jill enjoyed dancing and going out with friends for a drink, and this is how she met Jack at The Garry -The Garibaldi pub - in Prospect Street.

In 1966, Jack and Jill were married and lived nearly all their married life in Accommodation Road.

They would be seen riding their bikes around Horncastle and the local area.

Jill’s love of dancing continued even when they went holidaying to Spain,

Jill was a good cook.

She also had real courage and would often say ‘There’s others worse off than me’.

Jill is now united with her beloved Jack, who sadly passed away in September.

In retirement, Jill worked for R H Turner & Son and would be seen taking names at churches around the Horncastle area.

A total of £332.20 was raised in Jill’s memory for the British Heart Foundation

Mourners were: Barry Wilkinson, Trish Clifford and Rebeka (nephew and partner); Avel Short (sister in law); Matthew Short (nephew, rep Sue, Charlie and Amy); Jane Laidlaw (niece, rep Mike and Eli); Ron Short and Debbie (brother, rep Jessica,Hannah and Andrew); Sandra and Keith Rodgers (cousin); Janet and Lewis Walker (cousin); Mr and Mrs A Skinner; Mr and Mrs J Skinner; Russell and Jean Green; Bob and Deirdre Blackbourn; Ann and Tony Clark (rep Jo White - friends); Tony and Val Wood (cousin); Michael Devereux; Mr and Mrs K Walters (rep Gwen Lancaster and Bev Danby); Brenda and George Pipes; Maureen Gosling; Mr and Mrs Sue Collins; Pat and Les Bowser; Mr and Mrs M Clark; Ron and Janet Clark; Keith Gosling; Betty Gray; Paul and Sue Lea; Audrey Lea; Mr and Mrs Terry Major; Mr and Mrs Gowshall; Barry Shinn; Ann Jones; Tracy Newsham (rep Paul); Pauline Atkinson (rep Vic); Pauline and Clifford Fidling; Helen Hogg; Dave Baxter (rep Sue and Ian Sharpe); Irene Hornsey (rep Stuart); Lorraine and Gerry Hobbs; Edna Noble; Denis and Christine Brackenbury; Carol Vinters; Malcolm Padley (rep Janet); Tony Gosling; Daisy Steadman (rep Alan); Sandra Steadman; Jan Smith (rep Ivan and Marie); Norman Leggate; Kevin Soulby (rep Louise); Christine Fairweather (rep Steven Fairweather, also Mr and Mrs S Russell and Joshua Russell); Lesley Reeson (rep R H Turner & Son).

Unable to attend were Neville Soulby; Bev Johnson and Anthony Trapmore; Mrs M Wilkinson and Zen Stanley.