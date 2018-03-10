Obituary: Gordon Newsham

Family and friends were saddened to hear of the death of Gordon Newsham after a short illness.

Gordon died at home, with his beloved wife Marina by his side.

Gordon was best known as the porter at Horncastle War Memorial Hospital, where he worked until retiring as the hospital closed.

He will be greatly missed by Marina and all his nephews and nieces.

Family mourners were: Marina Newsham (wife); Dorothy and Mick Sandaver (sister-in-law and husband); Paul and Tracey Newsham (nephew and wife, also rep Lyndsay); Larraine Hempswell (niece, also rep Matthew and Kelly); Sandra and John Tindall (niece and husband, also rep Emma, Kate and Aimee); Julie and David Paddon (niece and husband); Mark and Sally Newsham (nephew and wife, also rep Molly and Megan); Christopher Paddon (great-nephew); Jenny Newsham and Aaron Tommon (great-niece and partner); Lynn and Colin Dallas (niece and husband); Peter and Janice Cooper (nephew and wife).

Others present at the service were: Michael Huckstepp; Gladys Wilson; Ann and Brian Lovely; Diane Ward (also rep David Spratt); Tony Scott; Sue Crease; Iris Furness; Christine and Terry Clarke; Ken Jackson (also rep Linda); Marion Manson; Jodi Mullen; Kath Danby; John and Janice Danby; Rachael Tagg; Alice Tagg; Caroline Barnard; Graham and Leia Perkins; Chris Brocklebank; Sara and Keith Sumerlin Benton; John Smeeton; Keith Kelsey; David Johnson (rep Sue); Roy Clarkson; Catherine Wieczorek; Chris Holland; Keith and Mary Briggs (also rep Kate); Keith Gosling (also rep Michael Edwards); Sheila Clayton; Shirley Bloor; June Hudson; Val Hare (rep Pete); David Hare; Guy White; Maureen White; Cynthia Mills; Sue Creasy; Betty Parker; Jean Bartlett; Audrea Lea; Margaret and Alec Clarke.