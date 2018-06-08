OBE honours for Lincolnshire County Council champions

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services and Debbie Barnes, director of children’s services, have been awarded OBEs in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s list.

Coun Bradwell said: “It’s a huge surprise and great honour to receive this award. I’m immensely proud of the quality services we provide for children and adult care in the county which is only possible due to the dedication and support of fellow councillors, county council staff and partners.

Debbie Barnes, director of children's services at Lincolnshire County Council. EMN-180806-164503001

“This award is as much a credit to you all. I will continue to work hard for the people of Lincolnshire in striving to provide the best quality services for all communities.”

Debbie Barnes said: “I dedicate this award to the support of my dedicated management team and staff, councillors and partner contributions. We are all ambitious for improving the life chances of children in our county.

“I consider myself very lucky to be surrounded by such a fantastic team which makes my job and our goals easier to reach.

“I’m passionate about achieving the highest services and standards and look forward to working towards further improving outcomes for all children and young people in the county.”

Lincolnshire County Council Leader, Coun Martin Hill, said: “Both Patricia and Debbie have been instrumental in transforming Lincolnshire’s children’s services into a beacon of excellence and this is fully deserved.

“Over ten years ago children’s services were performing moderately, but through their drive and leadership and the support of a strong team, we are now rated by Ofsted as one of the best performers in the country, including excellence in children’s safeguarding, which is almost unique nationally.

Coun Bradwell is also the deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council and serves the Woodhall Spa and Wragby division.

Ms Barnes and Coun Bradwell were appointed to address well-documented failings in social care in Rotherham.

Coun Hill added: “When I appointed Patricia as my deputy in 2013, I gave her additional responsibilities for adult care and public health, a huge workload and responsibility.

“Not surprisingly she’s delivered big improvements in these areas, with adult care transformed from a nearly failing service into the best and most cost effective in the region.

“Debbie has been an outstanding director of children’s services since she took up the role in 2012.

“Under her leadership, children in Lincolnshire enjoy higher quality education, better examination results, strong safeguarding and more joined up support than many other areas in the country.

“They have shown strong, effective leadership and commitment in vital areas of safety and wellbeing for vulnerable children and adults.

“Their direct and personal roles have achieved such impressive results and I congratulate them on these awards.”