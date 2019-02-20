Nursery steps in to help after ‘mindless’ vandals cause havoc in Woodhall Spa

A Horncastle nursery has come to the rescue after vandals targeted Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa, earlier this month.

Crowders Nursery, of Horncastle, stepped in to help after vandals destroyed five large Italian Cypress trees in a recent attack.

The stricken trees.

The eight-feet high trees were planted near the tennis courts as part of the park’s programme to continuously improve the gardens.

Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa Ltd (JPWS) is a self-supporting charity with no public funding and every penny counts.

Staff and volunteers, who help to maintain the park’s grounds, were devastated to discover the damage earlier this month.

JPWS Trustee Julie Pole, who spearheads the gardening team, said: “It’s so sad to see all our hard work destroyed in a single act of mindless vandalism.

“We will be looking to extend our CCTV coverage, but it’s an expense we could do without.”

Fortunately, Crowders Nursery heard of the damage and offered to replace the trees free of charge.

There were even offers to deliver and plant the trees from other local gardening businesses.

Julie added: “We can’t thank Crowders enough for their generous offer.

“We will soon have them planted and the area restored to its former glory.”

Jubilee Park’s swimming pools open to the public again on Saturday, April 6.

Tickets for the popular free swimming day on Tuesday, April 9, are selling fast.