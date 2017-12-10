Number of crashes on Lincolnshire roads due to snow - latest police advice

Snow is now falling across much of the county and Lincolnshire police are seeing hazardous travel conditions and a number of road accidents and incidents, particularly across the south of the county.

Some roads have closed due to snow conditions and stuck vehicles.

The A1 is passable with care but traffic is slow moving. The A52 and A15 are again passable, but with care.

Motorists are advised not to travel in affected areas unless it is absolutely necessary.

Please also check on the welfare of your neighbours and look out for vulnerable residents.

Any concerns please call 101, or 999 in an emergency.