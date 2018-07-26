Now we can all ‘Walk Tall’ in Horncastle!

They might be on their summer holidays, but Horncastle Primary School pupils - and their parents - have no excuse for being bored this summer.

Just before breaking up last week, every pupil received a free copy of a new walking guide for young people.

The new walking guide for young people.

The guide has been produced by the Horncastle Walkers are Welcome Group (WaW) and paid for via the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ community project.

WaW chairman Gail Dymoke and members of the committee were welcomed to the school by the Head Steve Bladon an deputy Sue Rooney.

The welcome was followed by the distribution of the very first edition of ‘Walk Tall in Horncastle’ - a 16 page coloured booklet packed with walks and summer activities.

It is designed to encourage people to explore short walks around the town, identify tree and bird species and discover historic spots and buildings.

In the event of poor weather, there are puzzles and instructions for making things as diverse as bug hotels and fruit drinks.

Production of the guide was very much a community effort, the concept and content was contributed by WaW members. The hand- drawn artwork was donated by local artist Pete Skipworth, as were the prints by photographer John Aron.

The design and printing was completed by David Goodacre at Cupits Printers.

Most importantly, the funding came from shoppers’ tokens dropped into the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ slots in the local store.

A spokesman for the WaW group said: “Walkers are Welcome are hugely indebted to everybody who contributed to the publication. The pupils seemed really impressed.”

Walkers are Welcome is a national organisation whose members are from small towns hoping to promote the benefits of walking .

They also aim to make improvements to facilities for walkers within their communities.

Membership is free, and everyone is welcome to join in the group’s activities,

The next events locally are a Lincoln Road litter pick, starting at the Wyevale Garden Centre at 10am on Sunday August 19, and a heritage canal walk setting off from the Market Place at 10am on Sunday, September 9.

•The guide is also available from the town’s Tourist Information Centre at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre.